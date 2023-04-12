Hema Malini Beats Mumbai Traffic With A Metro Ride

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini ditched her swanky ride and travelled with Mumbai metro on April 11. The actress’ attempt to beat the traffic on the road brought a pleasant surprise for her fellow Mumbai Metro commuters. Hema Malini shared glimpses of her “wonderful” journey on Twitter. The actress dropped a series of pictures and a video, wherein she can be seen clicking pictures with fans inside a metro. Decked in white pants and a peach shirt, Hema Malini, in the photos, can be seen reaching a platform and waiting for the metro.

The Member of Parliament from the Mathura constituency penned down a note along with the pictures to reveal that after driving for “2 hours to reach Dahisar” she was so tired that she decided to give a try to the metro. The actress then took an auto rickshaw to her Juhu residence.

“I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove for 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the evening, I decided that I would try the metro and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went through tough times during the construction, but worth it! Clean, fast & was in Juhu in 1/2 hour,” wrote in the caption.

A video posted by the actress on Twitter revealed that the actress commuted in the women’s coach and didn’t try to hide her face from the public. “After my metro experience, I decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public,” she wrote.

It was followed up with another video of the actress’ auto ride.

Several users lauded Hema Malini for travelling along with the common people. However, many claimed that it must have been “annoying”, as so many commuters are approaching her again and again for the pictures.

A few claimed that she can be a Mumbai Metro brand ambassador as a user wrote, “You can be the best brand ambassador for the Mumbai Metro.”

Hema Malini’s video has been played more than 149 thousand times.

