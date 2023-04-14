Hema Malini Issues Apology After Being Trolled Over Bihu Festival Tweet

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has issued an apology for mistakenly calling Bihu a festival that is celebrated in Bihar. The controversy began when the Bharatiya Janata Party MP took to social media to wish her followers on the occasion of Bohag Bihu. While extending her greetings on the harvest festival, she mistakenly referred to Bohag Bihu as a festival that is “celebrated" in Bihar, instead of Assam, reported news agency ANI. The error soon caught the eye of Twitter users, who wasted no time in criticising the Sholay actress. After facing the ire of internet users, Hema Malini apologised for her mistake.

On April 13, Hema Malini wrote in a tweet which has now been deleted, “It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New Year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month," the report added.

The tweet left users fuming as many schooled Hema Malini on where Bihu is actually celebrated. “You are absolutely wrong madam, Bihu belongs to Assam only, we just achieved the Guinness world record today for the maximum number of group dance performers in a single venue,” read a comment.

You are absolutely wrong madam, Bihu belongs to Assam only, we just achieved Guinness world record today as maximum number of group dance performers in a single venue— Manoj Kumar Goswami (@journalistMKG) April 13, 2023

Some people could not resist posting memes about Hema Malini’s gaffe. One meme used a hilarious dialogue from the Akshay Kumar starrer Phir Hera Pheri.

A few individuals asked the BJP leader to correct her mistake.

Ma'am Bihu belongs to Assam. Kindly Correct your tweet..— मनीष कुमार शुक्ल (@manishkrshuklaa) April 13, 2023

“Bihu is the festival of Assam not Bihar. Bihu is the cultural heritage of Assam,” a comment read.

Bihu is the festival of Assam not Bihar. Bihu is the cultural heritage of Assam.#Bihu#BohagBihu #GuinnessWorldRecord— Devashree Nath (@DevDevashree) April 13, 2023

Others jokingly reasoned that going by Hema Malini’s mistake, Chhath Puja would be an Assamese festival.

Happy chath puja to assam guyss 🗿 iykyk.!!!— saurav Kakati (@sauravKakati15) April 14, 2023

Hema Malini, later, issued an apology, saying, “By mistake, I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read ‘Bihu, a festival of Assam’," reported ANI. She has deleted this tweet, as well.

The BJP leader had created a buzz a few days ago when she was spotted riding the Mumbai Metro. Hema Malini had claimed that it took her two hours to reach Dahisar by car. In the evening, she decided to go home by taking the metro. Calling the experience a “joy”, the Seeta Aur Geeta actress said that she reached Juhu in half an hour.

I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr💕 pic.twitter.com/2OZPMtORCu— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public👇 pic.twitter.com/Whr7mOIRM8— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

Hema Malini revealed that after her metro ride, she decided to continue from DN Nagar to Juhu via auto. For the star, the experience was “wonderful" and “pleasurable".

