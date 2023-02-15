One more chance to live through Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal’s ‘Hera Pheri’? For real? Well, recent reports claim that the OG trio met to discuss their possible comeback with ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and fans may get to watch Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the franchise’s third installment which is likely to go on floors by the end of 2023. This has sent Indian Twitter into a frenzy as Desis can’t keep calm to watch the iconic gang and experience the rollercoaster ride of laughter on the big screen.

Recently, a source told Pinkvilla that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal came together to discuss the development of the movie with producer Firoz Nadiadwala and their meeting might bring some good news for the fans. While the ‘Selfiee’ actor earlier backed out from the project, it is now being stated that he is possibly reconsidering the reunion with the other two. Fans, no doubt, have been waiting in anticipation for the OG trio to return for ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and the latest developments have reassured them of the same. Check out how Desis have flooded the micro-blogging site by sharing the popular ‘Hera Pheri’ memes only to expect for the better!

Great movies and all their parts are rare for any movie to be so good. One of the is #Herapheri https://t.co/iTeknHiMwf— D_G- Remarques (@dmg3402) February 14, 2023

We millennials are so emotionally connected to Herapheri that we desperately want to see @akshaykumar back.Ganapati bappa, please bring Akki sir back to #HeraPheri3. pic.twitter.com/GbsMiroyya— Ashish Rai (@_ashishrai) February 14, 2023

They: no one want hera pheri 3.Me and whole india: #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/9M0QQxMedW— Aatif (@_lfc_aatif_) February 14, 2023

“On Saturday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Firoz Nadiadwala had a long meeting at Empire Studios in Mumbai. This is the first time in years that the original team of Hera Pheri was (under) the same roof. In fact, on seeing them all together, the entire staff at Empire Studio got emotional and expressed their excitement,” said the insider to the publication. It was also revealed that the makers were in talks with two directors and will soon lock one in the upcoming 10-15 days. Adding to that, the source mentioned, “Once everything is in place, an official announcement shall be made on the project. The things are fine right now, and moving well in favour of the film happening with the original trio.”

