The emergence of new fashion trends is often driven by people’s desire for comfort. While sustainable clothing has gained attention in recent years, a new concept has entered the industry: herb-infused clothing, also known as “Smart" clothing. This trend emerged several years ago as manufacturers focused on creating textiles that address body issues, promote wellness, and offer self-care benefits. Recently, an Indian Twitter user shared information about herbal sleepwear, causing a stir among Desis on social media, with some reacting in shock and others finding humour in the idea.

A Twitter user named T M Krishna recently shared a screenshot of a brand called Byogi promoting its newly-launched herb-infused lifestyle essentials. “Just when i thought i had seen it all!” he wrote in the caption. The post sparked surprise and curiosity among Desi Twitter users, with some asking questions about the cost and the process of infusing the clothing with herbs.

Just when i thought i had seen it all!!! pic.twitter.com/wGkw4i1Zcq— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) March 20, 2023

One user wrote, “V(Very) curious now how much it costs to put a little scent on one kurta pyjama… also how do they infuse it? The cloth is soaked in some concoction or it’s just sprayed on or it’s like keeping potpourri in cupboard. So many questions, I have”. “What happens if you wash it?” asked another.

V curious now how much it costs to put a little scent on one kurta pyjama also how do they infuse it? The cloth is soaked in some concoction or it’s just sprayed on or it’s like keeping potpourri in cupboard. So many questions, I have.— Bharathy Singaravel|பாரதி (@KuthaliPu) March 20, 2023

This is not new. Maybe for India. US has a few brands— Anita Ratnam (@aratnam) March 20, 2023

What happens if you wash it?— cricketingview (@cricketingview) March 20, 2023

On the other hand, some Desis found humour in the concept of herb-infused clothing and chose to poke fun at the idea with various comments. One user imagined the clothing being similar to edibles and suggested skin patches, saying “Imagine like edibles now you have skin patches but in the night dress." Another user expressed concerns about the potential side effects of the clothing, jokingly commenting, “If it’s really infused with some herbs, one may wake up with rashes after a relaxed sleep." Despite the potential benefits of herb-infused clothing, it is clear that not everyone is sold on the idea.

Imagine like edibles now you have skin patches but in the night dress.— elavasam (@elavasam) March 20, 2023

If it’s really infused with some herbs, one wake up with rashes after relaxed sleep— Parthiban A (@Parthiban2900) March 20, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the concept, herbal textiles are prepared by incorporating essential oils and herbal extracts into textiles to provide medicinal value and aroma to the garment. This is achieved through various technologies, such as microencapsulation, sensory perception technology, liposomes, dyes, and coated textile technology.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here