Here's Why Canned Peaches And Electrolyte Water Are Out of Stock in China

China’s rapid relaxation of its zero-COVID rules has forced people into panic mode. Amidst the surge in infection, people have turned to self-medical care leading to a spike in antiviral drugs, vitamin C-rich canned peaches and electrolyte water. The sudden spike has caused these items to go out of stock in most places. One may wonder, what is it with canned peaches and electrolyte water?

Chinese social media platforms are flooded with recipes for home cures for COVID-19. One of the most popular ingredients for these natural cures to treat the virus is canned peaches, followed by electrolyte water. One remedy for a sore throat involves boiling oranges with salt. Yellow peaches in cans, considered a traditional delicacy, are believed to be a particularly nutritious delicacy in several regions of China. In the hopes of dodging the virus, many are stockpiling canned peaches and electrolyte water. Social media is flooded with posts claiming that vitamin C-rich canned peaches can treat COVID-19 symptoms. The statements cannot be supported by scientific evidence.

According to CNN, one of China’s major canned food manufacturers, Dalian Leasun Food, was taken aback by the sudden increase in demand for canned peaches and had to clarify in a Weibo post that canned yellow peaches have no medicinal properties. In the post that was published on Friday, the company declared, “Canned yellow peaches ≠ medicines! There is enough supply, so there is no need to panic. There is no rush to buy.”

In addition, there is a shortage of electrolyte water, with some brands running out of stock. Sales of Alienergy Electrolyte Drinks have increased by 2000% on food delivery platforms.

The Chinese state media has advised citizens against following viral videos and its suggestions to battle the illness with the help of such dubious home remedies. The Beijing city government also alerted residents that it was under immense pressure to meet the demand for drugs and medical services due to panic buying. Additionally, it cautioned people not to call for emergency services if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

