Here's Why Singer Lizzo's Acceptance Speech at People's Choice Awards is Winning the Internet

American Singer Lizzo has once again shown everyone why she is so loved and admired. During the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night, Lizzo was named People’s Champion. And she let the world know with her acceptance speech how deserving she is of the award. As 17 women joined her on stage, Lizzo said, “These are all activists and people that I think deserve the spotlight. Make some noise for them right now.” She went on to introduce each of these activists and what they stand for. You can hear the Am I Ready singer’s speech right here:

The beauty of Lizzo’s simple gesture touched the hearts of millions of people on social media. Many commented how heartwarming the speech was. Others applauded her for sharing the stage with these women even when she did not have to. One YouTube user wrote, “She didn’t have to do any of this but she did. That’s how you properly use your platform. She is a humble and beautiful woman who isn’t blinded by the industry.”

“I’ll never understand why some people will hate on Lizzo when all she does is uplift other people, especially women. I love that for her and hope she continues thriving. If you are going to give a speech this is how you do it!” another comment read.

A third user wrote, “This is possibly the best acceptance speech of all time! I’ve been a fan of Lizzo before she made it famous and I always knew she was a special artist. She is inspiring and so are all the women activists that she highlighted!”

Among the line of other awardees at the show was singer Taylor Swift, who won three awards – the female artist of 2022, the music video of 2022 for Anti-Hero, and the album of 2022 for Midnights. Her album had topped the Billboard 200 in five of its first six weeks. Megapopular K-pop band BTS also won Favourite Group of 2022, Concert Tour of 2022. The youngest member of the group, Jungkook also won The Collaboration of 2022 award for Left and Right with Charlie Puth.

