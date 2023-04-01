Here’s Why This Serbian Woman Was Mistaken For A Grandmother When She Was 10

Premature greying of hair is a problem many youngsters face today. However, Evgenia Denisova from Serbia never imagined seeing her first grey hair at the age of 10. The Serbia resident was devastated when she started growing grey hair at such an early stage in life and was even bullied for it at school.

Currently 38, Evgenia has accepted herself the way she is, but the past 28 years have proven to be a difficult journey for her. In a recent interview with the Daily Star, she revealed, “I was shocked as I was only 10 – shocked and ashamed. I was afraid of being bullied at school and was dealing with this shame for years until I decided to ditch the dye.

She was 14 when she first dyed her hair. She tried henna and box dye one after another and revealed that it was a difficult decision for her when she first stopped dying as it came with “months of feeling vulnerable and insecure.”

The 38-year-old explained that a couple of days after she applied the dye, she noticed “the huge contrast between white colour at the root and the dark brown colour towards the end of the strands.” But, she made a final decision after giving birth to her first child. She went to a hairdresser and got her hair bleached.

Evgenia explained that she was tired of dying her roots and didn’t want her baby to smell the toxic chemicals from the dye. But, she is fortunate that it never happened as her appointment got cancelled due to a mistake in the schedule. She then started dying her hair again.

The 38-year-old mother immediately regretted dying her hair and as soon as she noticed her white roots glimpsing in the sun, she decided to grow her white hair again and stopped dying it. Evgenia is thankful that she has never felt judged for choosing to stop dying her hair. She was once mistaken to be her son’s grandma, but that has never stopped her from embracing herself the way she is.

