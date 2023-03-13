The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was a night of glitz and glam, and none shone brighter than pop sensation Lady Gaga. Not only did she turn heads with her stunning sheer black Versace gown, but she also showed her compassionate side by rushing to help a photographer who fell on the Oscars 2023 champagne carpet. Gaga showed that she is a true class act on and off the stage. Fans on Twitter cannot stop appreciating her kind gesture. Many likened her reaction to that of a worried mother.

The now-viral video clip shows Gaga gracefully walking towards the Dolby Theatre. Looking ravishing as always, she attracted a lot of attention from fans and photographers alike. One of the photographers stumbled while he was busy getting her snaps. While others looked and took a couple of hesitant steps, Gaga scurried over to his side quickly, extending a hand and asking if he is okay. Star power with a touch of humanity, for sure!

Pop Base caught the incident on camera.

Lady Gaga stops to help photographer who fell at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4w4MNCO89X— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

Several other videos, taken from different angles, have popped up on the microblogging site. This one alone garnered over 3.9 million views.

Notice how she didn't even think about it, it was in her reflex to help him, she's just genuinely sweet and kind— ionuț 95 (fan account) (@BraveForGaga95) March 13, 2023

Fans crowded the comments section, praising Lady Gaga for not letting her celebrity status get in the way of her humanity and even called her a “hero". “Notice how she didn’t even think about it, it was in her reflex to help him, she’s just genuinely sweet and kind," said one user. Another one used a meme to say, “The behaviour you exhibited was motherlike. The mother jumped out."

Still, others called her a “Queen" for her regal show of compassion. Of course, there were comments about her brilliant dress, too.

What a queen— Allan Parot (@AllanParot) March 13, 2023

https://twitter.com/monzterstan/status/1635086163206873089

Very nice of her and that is the most gorgeous dress I have seen in a long time— dolina (@4harrieshouse) March 13, 2023

Hero— Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) March 13, 2023

At the Academy Awards, Gaga looked ravishing in a black Versace gown that stood out amidst a sea of lighter tones. Her sheer black bodice with a floor-sweeping skirt, corset-inspired design, and low waist detailing was a true fashion statement.

The singer complemented her look with bold eyes, bold lips, and a slicked-down braided hairstyle, adding to the vigour of the ensemble. Later on, for her soulful performance of “Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Gaga opted for a more natural look, sans makeup. The stripped-down rendition of the ballad was a show-stopper, and the audience gave her a standing ovation.

