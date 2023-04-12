Heroic Women Battles Deadly Crocodile With A Stick To Save Husband's Life

A woman’s bravery saved her husband from a crocodile attack in Kaimkachch village of Rajasthan’s Karauli. Banne Singh, a 26-year-old cattle herder, had gone to the Chambal River to give water to his goats when a crocodile ambushed him and grabbed his leg. His wife, Vimal Bai, who was standing nearby, immediately sprang into action. Armed only with a stick, she hit the crocodile to free her husband’s leg from its jaws. But when the crocodile started dragging her husband deeper into the water, Vimal Bai inserted the stick into its eye. The crocodile finally released its grip on Banne Singh, and the couple was able to make it back to safety.

Despite being injured, Banne Singh was saved thanks to his wife’s bravery. Vimal Bai’s quick thinking and courage during the 15-minute ordeal saved her husband’s life. Banne Singh expressed his gratitude, saying that his wife’s actions were the greatest gift he could have received, reported Dainik Bhaskar. Vimal Bai, on the other hand, said that nothing is more important than her husband’s life, and she would have given her own life to save him.

“I did not think of my own life, I only thought of saving my husband’s life. I thought my husband’s life would be saved,” Vimai Bai said in a clip shared on Twitter. Along with the clip making rounds on the internet, it was tweeted, “Magaramachch ke muh se apne pati ko bachaane wali bahaadur Vimal Meena ko bhi sunega… Sarakaar sammaanit bhi kar sakati hai… (Listen to the brave Vimal Meena who saved her husband from the mouth of a crocodile…Government can also honour her…)”

Social media users lauded the courageous woman for her action and many remarked that she should indeed get recognition for this act. A Twitter user wrote, “Vimla behan apke shaurya aur bahaduri ko salam. Salute (Salute to your valour and bravery Vimla behan.)”

“Sammaan to banata hai (Honour is due),” wrote another user.

A tweet read, “Sarakaar sammaan kar sakti hain nahin karana chaahie aur vo bhi veerata puraskaar se sammaanit kiya jaana chahiye (Not “Government can”, they should honour her, that too with a gallantry award.).”

After the incident, Banne Singh was taken to Mandrayal Hospital, where he was referred to Karauli due to the severity of his injuries. Fortunately, his condition is now out of danger, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

