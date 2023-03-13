An Indian wedding seems incomplete without an energetic dance performance to a Bollywood track. And talking about Bollywood songs for weddings, how can we forget the hit 90s tracks of Shah Rukh Khan? From Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna to Yeh Ladka Hai Allah, the king of romance has truly given the world a customised list of wedding tracks. While SRK’s songs are enough to make any wedding ceremony special, what about a special voice note from the superstar himself? A man surprised his fiancé with a special voice note from SRK just before his dance.

Creating the memory of a lifetime and dishing out some major ‘husband goals, the groom’s beautiful gesture is now making rounds on the internet. The video opens by showing the groom standing on the stage when the big screen behind him shows ‘SRK calling’. Next, the groom receives the incoming call and the Pathaan actor congratulates the couple on their wedding.

The special voice note begins by saying, “Hi Kinnari, Hi Sanjeet. This is Shah Rukh. Wishing you a very very happy wedding, and have a great time together for the rest of your lives. Wishing your family on both sides, give them my love. And Inshallah you guys will be very very happy. Lots of love to you and once again a very happy wedding.”

Expectedly, the groom’s special gift left the entire auditorium in awe. As soon as the voice note concludes, people sitting in the audience burst into cheering and hooting. And just after that groom begins his performance for the bride to SRK’s track Ruk Ja O Dil Diwani from the 1995 iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Innumerable people have flooded the comments section with their awe-worthy comments. It appears that the groom not only took his bride by surprise but also left the internet stunned. A user commented, “King of surprises.” Several users claimed that he has set “expectations high” for many brides. One user wrote, “I’m not getting married if my Fiancé is not surprising me like this.” Another wrote, “Man raising the expectations high.” Countless girls urged the groom to not turn their standards high, as a user commented, “Yeh standards high mat karo aise hamare.”

The video has staked up nearly 7 lakh views so far.

