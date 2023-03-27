Getting clicked next to a famous monument is always on our bucket list when we travel to a new place. But it is not always that you get the perfect picture for your social media pages. A woman too wasn’t that lucky to get the desired photo with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. So, she sought help from an artist online, who fixed the photo for her. But it is not what you think as the artist did something hilarious that left the Internet in splits. The woman got herself clicked standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris but later realised that an odd metal pole was also in the frame.

Asking to edit the photo for her, the woman mailed it to an artist named James Fridman. “Hi James! I love this photo of myself in Paris, but could you please remove that long metal thing? Thanks, Anya,” she wrote.

James happily resolved the problem for the woman and sent the picture to her. However, instead of getting rid of the metal pole, he went ahead and removed the Eiffel Tower from the picture. “There you go,” he wrote.

The post drew a flurry of reactions from users on the platform.

“I don’t see anything wrong here,” a person joked.

One user pointed out that James even tweaked a signboard in the photo and removed the Eiffel Tower from there too.

“I thought she was literally talking about the Eiffel Tower. I’ll only refer to it as “that long metal thing” from now on,” a comment read.

A person said, “Sir big fan of your work..so much so that I will never request you to edit any of my photos”.

“Am I crazy or that pic was edited before submission? The fingers on her right hand are longer than the tower itself,” another wrote.

“Changing the sign for the cruise is a great detail!” a person commented.

“Good job as always James,” a user wrote.

Another said, “This gave me spot-the-difference vibes”.

It is not the first time someone sought help to fix a photo and the Internet took the opportunity to have fun. Earlier, a woman shared a photo of her on Twitter and asked users to help remove a person from it. While the woman did not get what she wanted, her request did not go unheard and she received loads of photoshopped pictures featuring John Cena, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.

