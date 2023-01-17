'Hilarious': Shashi Tharoor Reacts to Leave Application Written in His Style Using AI

Thank technology for making our lives way easier than we could have ever imagined. Who would have thought one day we might be able to get an AI chatbot to write us a leave of absence? Yet, here we are. This man on Twitter got ChatGPT to write him a leave of absence from work since he was “not feeling the vibes”. His little instruction to the chatbot was to produce it in the style of Shashi Tharoor. The results are too hilarious to overlook. “The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today,” ChatGPT had written. It perfectly summed up the leave of absence by writing “I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress, and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care.”

With a leave of absence as hilarious as this one, author and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor had to react. Brace yourself for an even more hilarious reaction by the man himself. “Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune!” he had tweeted. Check it out here:

Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune! https://t.co/C7jFjX0tSo— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 16, 2023

Confused over the word “Jejune”, chaos ensued among social media users. Some were kind enough to take a screenshot of the definition of the word and share it with their fellow Twitter users. Others expressed their doubt directly to the man who caused it. A Twitter user wrote, “Sir, You are the reason I am still preserving my Oxford English Dictionary which I bought in 2010.”

Sir, You are the reason I am still preserving my Oxford English Dictionary which I bought in 2010.— Akash Sharma (@_Akash_sh) January 16, 2023

Another tweet read, “Sir please ensure that your tweets are embedded with a link to an online dictionary.”

Sir please ensure that your tweets are embedded with a link to an online dictionary 😀— Anoop Rajashekar (@anooprajashekar) January 16, 2023

“ChatGPT servers are busy training models for word jejune. Please login after a couple of hours after the bot has learnt and delivers higher accuracy,” tweeted another user.

ChatGPT servers are busy training models for word jejune. Please login after a couple of hours after the bot has learnt and delivers higher accuracy.— Uttam Majumdar (@UttamMajumdar) January 16, 2023

It seems like Shashi Tharoor does not always have an upper hand. Sure, it is hard to match him in vocabulary and wit, but high-tech art leaves even the estimable author confused. So, when he came across the art of sad DC and Marvel superheroes in Kerala, Tharoor expressed his confusion. His inquiry about the context and an explanation for what they represent

Check it out here:

What are these amazing people doing dressed like this anyway? Is there a context? An explanation?— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 9, 2022

Needless to say, social media users had a gala time with the rare opportunity to confuse the author.

