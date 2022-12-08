CHANGE LANGUAGE
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Resort Jokes go Viral Amid Neck And Neck Contest Between Congress, BJP
1-MIN READ

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Resort Jokes go Viral Amid Neck And Neck Contest Between Congress, BJP

Resort Jokes go Viral Amid Neck And Neck Contest Between Congress, BJP. (Image: News18)

While waiting for results, people can be seen sharing memes on social media.

The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2022 has started. Another opinion poll has predicted a BJP victory in Himachal Pradesh, where the saffron party is in power. According to the Republic TV-P-MARQ poll, the BJP will defy the trend and return to power. In a 68-member Assembly, the BJP is expected to win 37-45 seats (45.2 percent of the vote). If this poll is correct, Congress will have to be content with 22-28 seats (40.1%), a slight improvement over its 2017 performance. The AAP may receive one seat (5.2%), while others may receive one to four seats.

With Himachal considered a swing state, all eyes are on who will take the coveted power seat. The BJP is working hard to keep HP, which is known for its anti-incumbency, while newcomers like the AAP try to make inroads.

While waiting for results, people can be seen sharing memes on social media. Have a look:

The 68-member State Assembly has seen a bipolar contest between the Congress and the BJP over the last three decades. This time, the stage is set for a fight between these old foes, who are employing opposing strategies in this hill State. Also, according to the results of the ABP C-Voter opinion poll released on October 3, the BJP will receive between 37 and 45 seats out of a total of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, while the Congress may receive between 21 and 29 seats.

