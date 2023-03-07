CHANGE LANGUAGE
Himalaya Ad on How 'Beauty Has No Colour' Slammed For Not Featuring 'Dark-skinned' Women
2-MIN READ

Himalaya Ad on How 'Beauty Has No Colour' Slammed For Not Featuring 'Dark-skinned' Women

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

March 07, 2023

New Delhi, India

Himalaya facewash ad under fire for not featuring 'dark-skinned' models. (Credits: Twitter/@HimalayaIndia)

A Himalaya facewash ad attempting to send a message against colourism is getting criticised after people on Twitter claimed that it did not feature any actually dark-skinned women.

Wellness brand Himalaya is facing flak for a facewash ad intended to decry colourism. The ad, attempting to send the message of “beauty has no colour", drew criticism after people on Twitter claimed that “actually dark-skinned" women were not featured in the ad. Moreover, the product being sold for “natural glow" is also being criticised as repackaging of the same old fairness product.

Some Twitter users also slammed the fact that skin colour is repeatedly used as an advertisement prop and argued that people should not be required to be conventionally beautiful, dark skin or not.

“Don’t judge a woman’s beauty by her skin color. It is #NotFair. Beauty lies in the confidence in her eyes, that spontaneity of her smile. Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash believes that beauty has no colour. Every woman is beautiful," Himalaya wrote in their tweet accompanying the ad.

Clearly, changing regressive beauty standards in India continues to remain an uphill task.

March 07, 2023
March 07, 2023
