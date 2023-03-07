Wellness brand Himalaya is facing flak for a facewash ad intended to decry colourism. The ad, attempting to send the message of “beauty has no colour", drew criticism after people on Twitter claimed that “actually dark-skinned" women were not featured in the ad. Moreover, the product being sold for “natural glow" is also being criticised as repackaging of the same old fairness product.

Some Twitter users also slammed the fact that skin colour is repeatedly used as an advertisement prop and argued that people should not be required to be conventionally beautiful, dark skin or not.

“Don’t judge a woman’s beauty by her skin color. It is #NotFair. Beauty lies in the confidence in her eyes, that spontaneity of her smile. Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash believes that beauty has no colour. Every woman is beautiful," Himalaya wrote in their tweet accompanying the ad.

Don’t judge a woman’s beauty by her skin color. It is #NotFair. Beauty lies in the confidence in her eyes, that spontaneity of her smile. Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash believes that beauty has no colour. Every woman is beautiful.#BeautyHasNoColor#HimalayaRoseFaceWash pic.twitter.com/C7kKRH4nXp— Himalaya Wellness Company (@HimalayaIndia) March 5, 2023

++so basically they're trying to sell fairness face wash by appearing to denounce colorism. Obviously, you wouldn't find anyone who isn't "fair" here.— Katyusha (@Indian10000000) March 6, 2023

When will skin colour be stopped being used as an ad prop .. why does she even need to be beautiful ? she’s fine the way she is— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) March 6, 2023

Himalaya: "beauty has no colour"Also Himalaya: "let's just use mildly caramel skinned girls in a sea of fair women to show that we are inclusive. No need to show actual dark skinned women." https://t.co/Wq8UWPPLSF— Valia (@Vaishnavioffl) March 6, 2023

Indian skincare and makeup industry is still living in colonial times. No woman featured in this advert has dark skin. Most Indian makeup brands only have light shades in foundations. https://t.co/fVWhd3frPL— Stuti (@StutiNMishra) March 5, 2023

Ok but why are there no dark women in this ad https://t.co/6kkcvQesgd— Aishwarya Subramanyam (@otherwarya) March 5, 2023

then why you not putting a #NotFair girl in the video, hadd hai https://t.co/yn1r5TmGAO— Archana 🌿🌈 (@arch_anaaa) March 7, 2023

Clearly, changing regressive beauty standards in India continues to remain an uphill task.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here