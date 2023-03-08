Holi 2023 is being celebrated with much excitement by people all over the country. Despite some initial confusion about the dates, many have now decided to observe Chhoti Holi on March 7 and the main festival, known as Rangwali Holi or Dhuleti, on March 8. As the festival commences, people are engrossed in playing the ‘Festival of Colours’ using vibrant colors, water guns, and balloons, and relishing traditional delicacies like gujiyas, samosas and refreshing drinks like thandai. Along with the traditional celebrations, the internet is also brimming with amusing Holi memes, creating a fun-filled atmosphere.

Social media is buzzing with Desis flooding the online space with humourous memes, adding to the festive cheer. From poking fun at people’s appearances on Holi to depicting the situations of introverts and sympathising with those appearing for board exams, there is a meme for everyone to relate to and feel connected. In addition, many Bollywood enthusiasts shared Amjad Khan’s photo as Gabbar to humourously reference the confusion regarding the Holi dates with ‘Holi Kab Hai, Kab Hai Holi’ resulting in laughter across Twitter. Check out some of the funniest memes that are making the rounds on social media in celebration of the colourful occasion of Holi 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by // (@sarcastic_aaryan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIDE.AI (@gide.ai)

aaj holi haiIntrovert me- pic.twitter.com/kPC7BvjyMV — Gabbar Singh (@mr_gabbarsingh) March 8, 2023

Holi is a festival that epitomises joy and merriment, where people revel in the colours and excitement to create a jubilant atmosphere. It is also a time when funny memes and jokes take centre stage, as people enjoy light-hearted banter and laughter. Moreover, in case you missed sending wishes to your loved ones, you can always rely on amusing memes to make up for it, or you can browse and select from a variety of Happy Holi 2023 wishes and messages available here to express your heartfelt greetings.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here