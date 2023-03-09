The Holi mood is yet to leave Desi Twitter; after a long day of plain fun and colour-splashing, some downtime is in order! But in the meanwhile, a debate has started on Twitter over Holi etiquette. A Twitter user shared a video of some children playing Holi presumably in their locality, spraying colours from their pichkaris onto a man passing by on a motorcycle.

While some people spoke about how this is something that the children would miss when they grow up, others weren’t so nostalgic. The latter group opined that splashing colours on unsuspecting passersby could prove dangerous in many ways, causing accident or injury. Some also mentioned that the passersby had not consented to participate.

they are gonna miss this so much when they will grow up pic.twitter.com/cANIm5cpg2— Saharsh (@whysaharsh) March 7, 2023

The guy kept honking…. it was absolute not interested sign… nd throwing water on moving vehicles https://t.co/PNlTpDcndx— Anu TOOFAN (@RowdyAnu) March 9, 2023

They are kids, they don't understand but the elders must educate these kids what to do and what not to do. I know this looks fun, but what if the person riding the vehicle has some emergency work and he falls. Playing holi is great, just dont put others in danger. https://t.co/VJqxKmAgHj— Aishwarya as Nandini & Mandakini , PS2 on 28 April (@badass_aishfan) March 8, 2023

This is not FUNImagine someone throws water balloon,he/she loses the balance and falls over!!! Keep the fun to yourself please. Don't get the point when you do something and say "Bura na maano Holi hai" https://t.co/4daXA7zuZN — Abhi (@abhirockstar09) March 8, 2023

With time, how people celebrate festivals also evolves and sometimes it might evolve backwards. As a fellow balloon drops fan, you will enjoy this. https://t.co/TYGBgeumRS — siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) March 8, 2023

This is horrific! Pouring water on unconsenting drivers is something to reminisce about? These children need to be taught about consent ASAP. This is dangerous to the driver. https://t.co/bvoJw8F3mp— Inji (@UppityDalit93) March 8, 2023

Is it just me or has this unfiltered essence of Holi faded away over the years? Or is it just me growing older and my perceptions changing as a result?Things like these used to happen wayyy too often about a decade ago, but it is becoming increasingly rare. https://t.co/nerbQ1hfBe — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) March 8, 2023

So what do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here