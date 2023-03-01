Holi seems to arrive a day early to parts of Maharashtra. Actor Vikrant Massey seemed perplexed with the advance celebrations, taking to Twitter to ask why people did that in Maharashtra. Twitterati had a variety of answers ranging from jokes, memes to theories regarding the Marathi calendar. Desis like to go the distance when it comes to festivals and it could also simply be a case of them being unable to contain their excitement for the festival of colours and hence celebrating it a day prior.

“Why is Maharashtra celebrating Holi a day prior to the rest of the country? Isn’t Holi on the 8th of March?" Massey tweeted. A Twitter user explained, “According to the Marathi calendar, the full moon night shall start on 6th evening and go on till 7th of March, which is called ‘falguni paurnima’. Dhulivandan (commonly known as Holi) is celebrated on this day and thus, we are celebrating it on the 7th." Some regional calendars have different dates for festivals.

“My anniversary is on 7th… so I have told them to adjust leaves and festival," joked another user. Another simply shared a “Holi kab hai?" meme.

