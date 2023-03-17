Hooghly's White Boondi is Gaining Popularity, And is Now a Must At All Celebrations

White Boondi is traditional in Kamarpukur of Hooghly district. It is said that the favourite of Ramakrishna Paramahansa himself was the white drop. The demand for this sweet is so high that people come from far and wide to get this boondi. Even Kamarpukur’s festivals, ceremonies, and weddings will have these white boondi. There are many varieties of boondi but the mildly sweet and dry milky white boondi is not found anywhere else except Kamarpukur.

From, Sri Ramakrishna’s had an association with Laha Bari. They also had an inexhaustible attraction to White Boondi. It is said that he was most happy when he was given a dry white Boondi only even when his stomach was full.

According to the sweet maker, gram flour is made from rice powder and Rambha Kalai powder. One kilo of gram flour is mixed with three kilos of rice powder to make this paste. That mixture is formed, which is called yeast. Earlier the paste was fried with ghee, now it is fried in refined oil. After frying, it is soaked in sweet juice for about 45 minutes. This sweet lasts for five to seven days in summer.

