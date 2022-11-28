'Horrifying And Disrespectful': Groom’s Cake-smashing Prank on Bride Leaves Internet Divided

A video of a groom smashing a huge wad of cake on his bride’s face has divided social media, igniting mixed reactions. While some users seem appalled and are slamming the groom, by the looks of it, other users are clearly left in stitches. People often surprise their partners at their wedding by singing a song or dancing for them. But it seems as if this groom had other plans to stand out. Instead of surprising his wife-to-be, he pranked her on their big day.

In the video, posted originally on TikTok, one can see the bride donning a gorgeous and pristine white wedding dress. She completed her look with soft curls and impeccable makeup. However, in just a few seconds, she went from picture-perfect bride to not-so-picture-perfect when her husband smashed the cake all over her hair and makeup.

According to LadBible, netizens swamped the comments section. Reactions of social media users who were furious with the groom’s stunt:

One user wrote that they would get a divorce on the same day. Another user articulated that makeup, hair, and self-respect are too expensive for any man to pull off something like this on a wedding day in front of witnesses. A third user wrote that he needs to grow up. Meanwhile, there were others who thought it was funny and argued that the stunt was not as horrifying or disrespectful as some claimed. One user mentioned that bride was laughing.

https://www.ladbible.com/news/groom-smashing-wedding-cake-in-brides-face-20221127

A few days ago, another video of a similar incident where a groom smashed his bride’s face on the day of their wedding had gone viral. Netizens were so furious that they labelled the groom as ' a walking red flag.’ However, some users found the incident hilarious.

What’s your take on the pranks? Did it get a little too overboard? Let us know in the comments.

