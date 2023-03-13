You might have seen people dancing in front of the screen or creating an unusual moment at the movies. But have you heard of a theatre where viewers must scream to a specific level to start a horror film? This unusual and distinctive situation took place in a French cinema where movie-goers had to scream to meet a pre-set threshold to start the film ‘Scream VI’.

A video circulating on the internet featured a big screen displaying the message “Scream to start the film," with a monitor recording viewers’ screams and prompting them with messages like “Shake the room," Is that what you call screaming?”, and “You don’t have a voice anymore?” The red line on the monitor kept increasing with the audience’s howls until it turned green, signalling that they’d screamed enough to begin the movie. This unique form of audience participation took place in a French cinema during the screening of the horror film ‘Screen VI’.

This is genuinely insanepic.twitter.com/F1bCZTCexG— Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightDK) March 11, 2023

Another video shared by Paramount Pictures France shows movie-goers actively engaging in this cinematic experience, screaming their lungs out to enhance the film’s atmosphere.

SCREAM VI : il faut crier pour le voir 😱(Ils ont tout donné, RIP leurs cordes vocales 😅) #ScreamVI actuellement au cinéma. pic.twitter.com/HdO3tx0k3r— Paramount Pictures France (@paramountfr) March 10, 2023

One of the viral clips has amassed four million views on Twitter, sparking a frenzy of reactions in the comments section. “This is genuinely insane," one user commented, while another called it “dope." A third user, despite not being a fan of horror films, found the experience to be “awesome" and “super creative." Another user wished more movies had a similar feature, calling it “cool."

That is pretty cool.— Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 12, 2023

That’s dope lmao— Sketchboyq (@SketchboyQ) March 12, 2023

Me coming 3 weeks later to watch the film and I’m the only one in the theater trying to do it by myself pic.twitter.com/0vKtVDOYjm— 🌚June🌝 (@AirMcnair24) March 12, 2023

Even though I’m not a fan of scary movies , this is awesome. Super Creative.— Dustin Springmeier (@Dspringmeier) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, ‘Scream VI’, which hit theaters on Friday, shattered opening weekend box office records set by its predecessors. The film earned $44.5 million domestically through Sunday, surpassing the previous record of $32 million set by ‘Scream 2’ years ago.

