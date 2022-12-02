Hostel Boy Tells Groom About Gatecrashing His Wedding for Free Food, Here’s How the Man Reacted

It’s wedding season in India and people are busy attending marriage functions of their relatives or close acquaintances. What comes with a wedding invitation is the opportunity to wear new clothes and accessories that were minimally used to date. However, the most important ‘gift’ for the guests is free food that they can enjoy any number of times, depending on their likes and appetite. But everyone who gets to enjoy the free food isn’t invited. Strange! Yes, the old-age tradition of gatecrashing weddings has become apparent in Desi culture since teenagers and hostelites never miss the chance of grabbing free food.

While most of the time organisers do not realise about uninvited guests, not every gatecrasher is that lucky. Sometimes, they are caught by the family or the relatives of the wedded couple, who recognise them as strangers. The consequences, however, vary from person to person as some might let them go, unlike others who would punish them for the inconsiderate entry.

This time, a hostel boy decided to tell the groom about how he crashed his wedding and took his permission to grab some free food from his wedding. To everyone’s surprise, the bridegroom happily accepted the outsider and the fact that he just attended his wedding to have delicious food free of cost.

In the video, the boy could be seen facing the camera while recording his conversation with the groom whose wedding was being gatecrashed by him. While talking in Hindi, the boy asked the groom if he was okay with him grabbing some free food from his marriage to which the latter agreed and said that he could definitely do so and even pack some food for his friends at the hostel.

Twitter user, Gabbar Singh, posted the video of a hostel boy being allowed to gatecrash a wedding by the groom himself. It read, “So heartwarming". Netizens were left nostalgic for their college days and the way they used to crash weddings. One of them commented, “we can still gate crash at weddings” while others replied, “That’s a real homie conversation”. “what a good man!” exclaimed a user who applauded the groom and his welcoming gesture.

The video surfaced online after an MBA student was made to wash dishes after he was caught gatecrashing a wedding in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. So, whatever the consequences, it all depends upon the risk and luck of the gatecrashers!

