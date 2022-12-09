Houseboat Festival Photos From Jammu and Kashmir Look Straight Out of a Painting

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism took to its official Twitter handle and shared stunning images from the Houseboat festival that commenced on December 7 on Dal Lake and Nageen Lake in Srinagar. Organised by the tourism department of Kashmir, the festival was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The major aim of the festival was to boost tourism in the region, especially in the post-pandemic world. According to reports by ANI, several cultural programmes took place during this two-day festival.

“Some glimpses of the Houseboat Festival held on 7th -8th Dec at the Dal Lake Srinagar," read the caption. Several Kashmiri folk artists were also seen performing during a laser show and and live concert. Have a look at the images:

According to AP, there are a total of 950 houseboats in Dal and Nageen lakes. They not just attract tourists but thousands of locals are dependent on them for their livelihood.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said that over 1.62 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir since January, the highest footfall recorded in the erstwhile state in the last 75 years of India’s Independence. According to officials, the return of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir signified the “golden era of Kashmir tourism." “Tourism is the biggest source of employment in Jammu and Kashmir and since the start of this year, 1.62 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir so far and this is the highest in 75 years of independence. Tourism has generated maximum employment in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir including Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and the Kashmir Valley," officials in the tourism department told ANI.

Seventy-five offbeat destinations have been identified for tourism across Jammu and Kashmir as part of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" initiative by the Centre to commemorate 75 years of the country’s Independence, the official said.

