How a Famed Afghan Violinist Who Fled Taliban Rule is Building Life From Scratch Again in US

After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, many musicians and other artistes were among the countless people who fled, fearing for their lives. In the 1990s, music had been banned by the Taliban. Currently, music, alongside video games and foreign films, has been banned in the city of Herat, as per an IANS report. Now, a tragic story about a displaced Afghan violinist has surfaced on Twitter.

Latif Nasser, a writer and co-host of Radiolab, shared the story of Ali, an acclaimed violinist from Afghanistan who is rebuilding his life from scratch again in the US. While escaping the country after the Taliban regained control of it, Ali had to leave behind his violin. From being a famed violinist in Afghanistan, Ali had to work at a mall stockroom and had his only possession- an electric bike- stolen in the US.

Now, with the help of his friends, he has a more stable life and a better job at a downtown hotel. Jeremy S Bloom, a sound designer who worked with Latif, sought the latter’s help to gift a 110-year-old violin to Ali. That was how Latif met Ali, and eventually grew to become friends with him. Here are snippets from their story that’s tragic but isn’t devoid of hope.

Last May, I went to a work retreat in upstate NY and a sound designer on our show @Jeremy_S_Bloom pulled me aside and asked me to do him a favor. pic.twitter.com/rTU0ickGdY— Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) April 15, 2023

Sweetheart that he is, Jeremy wanted to gift it to this stranger, but wouldn’t dare to just put it in the mail. Would I take it through security and as carry-on on my flight home to LA? I said sure. I took the violin. pic.twitter.com/kmWITZA6yE— Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) April 15, 2023

His name is Ali (aka @ALIESMAHI). He got to the US a few months prior under one of those Special Immigrant Visas. The reason he fled was because the Taliban DESPISES musicians, has even killed them in the past. The US government helped him get here but not much more. pic.twitter.com/sfDajgXXh8— Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) April 16, 2023

The reason he was so hard to pin down for the drop off was because of his job. He worked part time and had no control over his hours. The reason he wanted to meet at the mall?— Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) April 16, 2023

Ali initially wanted to pick the violin up from me directly. But his only real possession, an electric bike, had been stolen from the mall parking lot a few weeks before. The police were zero help. He shrugged: “My welcome gift from America.” — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) April 16, 2023

He was actually a celebrity in Afghanistan, the violinist for the on-screen backup band for their version of American Idol, Afghan Star. It was the number one show in the country. He did it for 5 seasons. “Most people in Afghanistan know my face.”https://t.co/f2epGubPZn pic.twitter.com/i21qzYB165 — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) April 16, 2023

That all stopped when the Taliban took back over. He took all the musical instruments and sheet music in his house and burned it. He was about to burn his violin too, but stopped short. He just couldn’t bear to do it. So he hid it.— Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) April 16, 2023

After that dinner, we invited him over every week. Sometimes he'd show us old clips. Sometimes he’d bring his violin.The first thing he played us: Despacito. (My 2 kids were a terrible audience. The 2yo covered his ears. The 5yo ran out of the room.)https://t.co/5LRwlvnkTl — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) April 16, 2023

In that time, he has done SO MUCH MORE by himself. Got a green card, a driver’s license, a bank account, a car. Got a more stable job at a big downtown hotel, @thebonaventure, as a food expediter, preparing room service trays. His bosses & coworkers treat him with dignity. pic.twitter.com/xo2vY4gVKh— Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) April 16, 2023

Latif and Ali are currently raising money for the latter to attend music school.

