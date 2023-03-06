The unexpected discovery of love is a common saying, and it appears to hold true for a female football fan who unexpectedly found the love of her life. She had been feeling down after Liverpool’s loss to Manchester United two years ago, but little did she know that this moment would lead her to a remarkable love story. This beautiful ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ story demonstrates that real-life fairy tales can happen when we least anticipate them.

Twitter user, Sharanya, recently marked her second anniversary with her beloved partner, who she met during a time when they both felt disappointed over Liverpool’s loss against Manchester United. Their connection began when Sharanya responded to a text from a “random guy" who felt the same way she did. Now, fast forward to the present day, Sharanya shared an update on Twitter by posting a photo of herself and her sweetheart getting ready to watch the Liverpool vs. Man Utd match that took place on March 5th.

In her tweet, Sharanya wrote, “Two years ago, I replied to a random guy’s text on Twitter after Liverpool’s defeat against Man Utd. We were both depressed Liverpool fans then and now, but we’re gearing up to watch the same match tonight. Happy 2 years, darling!"

Though Sharanya shared her update about watching the Liverpool vs. Man Utd match on Twitter before it began, it seems that the couple has already found a significant “winning point" in their relationship as their happiness knew no bounds after Liverpool’s incredible 7-0 victory against Manchester United in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Sharanya and her partner’s love story touched the hearts of many Twitter users who showered them with love and blessings. One user commented, “Ohhhh myyyy,that’s the sweetest text I’ve ever read, moreee blessings to youu guys," while another expressed their happiness, saying “Happy for you both."

Football fans were also ecstatic after Liverpool’s impressive victory, with one saying, “Love story we all asked for #YNWA." Another user joked, “That Liverpool couple gonna have a baby in 9 months," while a third suggested that they should get married. All in all, it was a heartwarming ending to a beautiful love story!

