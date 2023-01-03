How a Nun and a Monk in UK Fell in Love and Got Married Against All Odds

Who could have thought just a touch of a sleeve could change someone’s entire life? That is precisely what happened when Sister Mary Elizabeth and Robert came face to face and sparks flew. Sharing their unusual love story, the BBC reported that twenty-four years after becoming a nun, Sister Mary Elizabeth found her entire world shifted on a rather ordinary day. Robert was a monk visiting her order from a priory on the other side of England. The two were left alone for the first time. After his meal, she was designated with the task to let him out by chance. That was where she brushed his sleeve and felt what she described as “something of a jolt”. The two tied the knot.

Social media users expressed just how happy they were to see such beautiful love stories. Many remarked that it would be wonderful if the nuns and priests could also find companionship and get married. Others said that this is a beautiful love story that needed to be turned into a movie soon. An Instagram user wrote, “As a Catholic, I can say the church would be a better place if priests and nuns were allowed to have a love life.”

“If only they were all allowed to marry. They would serve God in a much bigger way,” read another comment.

Another user wrote, “Priests and/or nuns should be able to marry, would only make them happier in their roles serving the church. God is love.”

The internet has no dearth of beautiful love stories. A post shared on Weibo makes social media users believe true love exists and that it can last forever. The story began in 1992 when Shu Zhili, a 29-year-old carpenter, met Huang Kuiyun, a 21-year-old migrant laborer. They fell in love and decided to get married. Yet not all went according to their plans. While traveling together, their bus fell into a deep gorge in a horrific road accident. While Shu suffered only minor injuries, Huang suffered a deep spinal cord injury, which left her paralyzed. Despite the resistance from his friends, Shu dedicated his life to taking care of Huang. Now 30 years later, the couple has sought a marriage license.

