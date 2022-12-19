How a Pakistani Born in Bhopal Helped Argentina Win First World Cup in 1978

With Argentina becoming the hot topic of discussion after their breathtaking victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there’s so much to talk about and explore about the team that lifted its first-ever World Cup trophy in 1978. Led by Daniel Passarella, Argentina won the fifth FIFA World Cup after defeating the Netherlands in Buenos Aires. However, did you know the backstory of how Argentina’s football manager, Cesar Menotti, took inspiration from Pakistan’s hockey manager, Abdul Waheed Khan, who was behind the hockey team’s record-breaking win in the same year?

A Twitter thread from ‘The Paperclip’ unearthed the story that inspired Argentina to clinch victory in 1978. It was in that year when Argentina hosted the hockey World Cup in March followed by the football World Cup (or FIFA World Cup) in June. Pakistan’s hockey team landed in Buenos Aires and showcased a stellar performance under the management of former gold-medallist, Waheed Khan. “During their victorious campaign, the green shirts created many sublime records. Their total of 35 goals was a new highest for a single edition of the World Cup, while only conceding 4 goals along the way,” read one of the captions.

When Argentina lifted their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1978, a remarkable Pakistani born in Bhopal left his indelible mark by helping the Argentines win the prestigious trophy. It is story time and we fly to Buenos Aires. A thread (1/18) pic.twitter.com/JomI2yAOtg— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) December 18, 2022

It was Pakistan’s stylish game that grabbed the eyeballs of many. Among them was the rebellious coach of the Argentine football team, Menotti, who went to watch the hockey game two months before the football extravaganza. Not only the matches, but Menotti seemed so intrigued by their game that he even attended their practice and training sessions to take notes.

Waheed, born in the Indian hamlet of Raipur in the Bhopal district, emigrated to Pakistan in 1949. He had a detailed discussion with Menotti which “mainly centred around Pakistan’s attacking strategy".

The thread further read, “They discussed the strategy of double attack i.e. if a move from the right side fails then make all the effort to immediately initiate a move from the left side on the assumption that most of the opponents’ defense had become concentrated on one side.” Later, on June 25, 1978, Argentina went on to win the FIFA World Cup for the first time defeating Holland in the finals. Menotti even sent Waheed a telegram acknowledging how Pakistan’s hockey team’s “ploy came in very handy to him and the winning squad."

It can thus be concluded how one team’s spectacular performance can even inspire other games to take up the tactics and celebrate the spirit and unity of sports like no other. Indeed, a story to remember!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here