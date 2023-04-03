How AI is Helping Hotel Guests Get a Better Night's Sleep

They detect our sleep cycles, know when we’re too hot or too cold, and can even adapt their firmness to suit our comfort. Mattresses equipped with artificial intelligence are making their way into prestigious luxury hotels, which are now opening their doors to sleep tourism. In 2022, the Park Hyatt New York made the news when it refitted an 84 sqm suite to dedicate it entirely to the pleasure of sleep. Whether recovering from jet lag after a long flight or catching up on sleep after a busy time at work, this vast room has a range of features to ensure that guests can enjoy some shut-eye. For example, there is an aroma diffuser specially designed to promote sleep, but above all there is a very special kind of mattress.

Developed by a company called Bryte, which lends its name to this suite, the mattress has integrated artificial intelligence technology to ensure a perfect night’s sleep (or nap). The core of the mattress features 90 cushions, each of which adapted to individual needs regarding firmness or softness. That’s especially good news for couples with differing tastes when it comes to soft or firm beds. The mattress also promises to identify areas of discomfort, created, for example, by a lack of balance. This in turn triggers it to readjust the firmness and position, all night long.

In addition, the mattress detects heart rate and “observes" respiratory movements to track different sleep cycles in order to adapt texture and temperature. All with the same promise of ensuring more restful sleep. Everything is controlled via an app, which also allows you to choose the way you fall asleep. For example, you can decide to do a meditation session, which will prompt the mattress to make the right movements and adjustments to help you drop off.

The New York Park Hyatt isn’t the only hotel using this kind of mattress. In Beverly Hills, the London West Hollywood makes use of an AI mattress, as does the Cavallo Point in San Francisco and the Park Terrace in New York. Similarly, Bryte is not the only company in the market. At the 2022 CES consumer technology show in Las Vegas, Sleep Number unveiled a new edition of its Smart Bed 360 mattress, which incorporates a new artificial intelligence capable of detecting potential health problems or making appropriate adjustments based on sleep patterns.

According to the US platform MarketScale, which provides market analysis for a variety of industries, from hospitality to healthcare, “more mattresses are starting to integrate AI technology into their sleep experience, and as they become more popular in the home, customers will come to expect the same luxuries in their hospitality experiences." However, according to tourism expert Sarah Dandashy, speaking to MarketScale, it’s hard to imagine all hotel mattresses being equipped with AI, for the simple reason that these devices are expensive.

On the other hand, they are becoming indispensable for establishments that are looking to promote sleep tourism by offering special retreats for people who want to catch up on their shut-eye, or hide themselves away in a beautiful soundproof hotel room like those at Zedwell. Opened in 2020, this London hotel has been specially designed to make sure its guests get a good night’s sleep.

