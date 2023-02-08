Sagardighi assembly by-election campaign is gathering pace. Trinamool Congress candidate Debashis Banerjee has emphasised on working meetings and public meetings after filling up nominations, while Left-Congress alliance candidate Byron Biswas has focussed on door-to-door campaigning.

However, toto (E-Rickshaw) driver Islam Sheikh of Sagardighi’s Kabilpur caught public attention by singing for Congress candidate Byron Biswas. Walking around the village roads, he sings for the Left-Congress alliance candidate of Sagardighi.

Wherever the toto of Islam stops, he sings about how people of the locality are saying that Byron will get the vote. A four-minute-long video of the song has already gone viral on social media. Sixty-five-year-old Islam Sheikh, a resident of Kabilpur, has a family to look after.

He composes the songs and their melodies all by himself. Earlier, he used to compose songs for the promotion campaign of various projects of the state government. In 2021, Trinamool Congress candidate Subrata Saha also campaigned by singing his songs.

After the untimely death of Subrata Saha, this time Murshidabad industrialist Byron Biswas is a candidate from the Congress and Islam has composed a song about him. Its melody is now upon the lips of the people of Sagardighi.

Candidate Byron Biswas said, “I heard a toto driver composed a very beautiful song about me and that song is on the lips of the people of Sagardighi. A line from that song that says ‘Instead of voting for the pair of flowers, vote for the coalition’ has now become Sagardighi’s slogan. Neither I nor anyone from my team contacted Islam Sheikh to compose this song. But I have come to know that he wrote songs for Congress. I will meet him.”

Islam, however, said, “I wrote this song for Byron Biswas as the successor of Subrata Saha in the by-election."

