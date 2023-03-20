The power of social media never ceases to amaze us, with new content popping up every day. One recent example of this is a LinkedIn profile that has been making rounds on social media, drawing both amusement and concern from viewers. A Twitter post with the caption “an outrageous LinkedIn work history” has become a meme sensation, with people creating their humourous takes on the profile. Some initially doubted the profile’s authenticity, but the person who originally shared it has since confirmed that they received a message from the anonymous profile’s creator.

The LinkedIn profile went viral on social media after Twitter user, Trung Phan, shared a screengrab of it, which showed a not-so-impressive work history. The profile showed the individual as a Research Assistant for five years, Sales Business Development for two years, and then a year’s break with a sarcastic text that read “Took a year off because look at my prior employers”. The person had to start from the beginning as an Account Manager and is still in that position. The post was described as the ‘unluckiest work history ever’ and has received over 17 million views at the time of writing.

an outrageous Linkedin work history pic.twitter.com/1dooeAZs9Q— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 18, 2023

Many people turned the situation into a meme, with one stating, “Hiring this person is the equivalent of showing your buddy a picture of the girl waiting on you back home in a war movie”. “I feel like this person is maybe not meant to work,” quipped the other. Some even offered to help the person find a decent job, but the original poster chose to keep the individual’s identity anonymous, as they were already scarred by the ‘corporate’ experience.

This is the employment history equivalent of the woman who was on the Titanic, the Britannic, and the Olympic during their respective disasters. https://t.co/PWNJbGDJPK— Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) March 18, 2023

Hiring this person is the equivalent of showing your buddy a picture of the girl waiting on you back home in a war movie https://t.co/o0PTRBvSX3— Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) March 19, 2023

I feel like this person is maybe not meant to work https://t.co/RDw7mzSPEN— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) March 19, 2023

This person could be a consultant on four different limited series. https://t.co/ddvzHAB12o— Kim Benabib (@KimBenabib) March 19, 2023

haha, this individual deserves anonymity (scarred from corporate life)— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 18, 2023

Me watching where they go next pic.twitter.com/3bsqn5Kr4s— Turner Novak (@TurnerNovak) March 18, 2023

The work profile meme continued to circulate and amuse many, but the meme’s creator, Trung Phan, faced criticism from the person whose profile was used. The anonymous person expressed disappointment in the use of their profile for “internet clout," although they also acknowledged the positive response to the meme.

Yo! Just made contact with Linkedin Work History person.Trying to get an interview for my newsletter. Not looking good but subscribe here in case I can finesse it: https://t.co/jGZs8bakTR pic.twitter.com/AdqqOFJ1Py — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 20, 2023

Person can’t catch a break pic.twitter.com/Pe9eht9fPg— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 19, 2023

Trung did not stop there, however, and posted an update to the person’s work profile, taking a dig at Credit Suisse Bank’s ongoing issues. The updated profile now listed the person as a “Senior Account Manager" at the “world’s largest and most stable bank," just a day after the meme went viral. Now, if you are familiar with the current US Bank crisis, you already have an answer!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here