CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
Home » BUZZ » How Delhi and Kolkata Would Look After Heavy Snowfall? Twitter User Creates Magic With AI
1-MIN READ

How Delhi and Kolkata Would Look After Heavy Snowfall? Twitter User Creates Magic With AI

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 17:20 IST

Delhi, India

AI helps user visualise what snow-covered Delhi and Kolkata would like. Twitter thread shows the magical creations (Photo Credits: Twitter/@angshuman_ch)

AI helps user visualise what snow-covered Delhi and Kolkata would like. Twitter thread shows the magical creations (Photo Credits: Twitter/@angshuman_ch)

Twitter user visualises how Delhi and Kolkata would look like during a heavy snowfall? AI helps him envision the cold weather conditions and his creations looked no less real.

Technology helps us visualise things that can’t happen in reality. No, it’s not always the time machine that we wish to have so we could know what the future holds for us! It can be as simple as envisioning how extreme weather conditions would make our country look. An Indian artist thought of the same and questioned ‘how Delhi would look like during a heavy snowfall?’ He took the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to come up with creations that looked no less magical!

Twitter user, who goes by the name Angshuman Choudhary, shared beautiful AI creations that showed snow-covered Delhi, both New and Old. On one side was India Gate surrounded by some snow along with the ‘white’ streets and trees, giving it a realistic look . Another image exhibited similar weather conditions in old parts of the city. “What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it,” wrote the user alongside AI-based images.

The thread also showed scenes from parts of Kolkata, blanketed in snow which, again, looked surreal. The ‘cool’ tram and the old-age cars appeared as if they’d been through a massive snowfall. The creator also revealed that he used Midjourney to come up with AI-based pictures which supported his visualisation.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, AI-based creations have taken over the internet recently with people engaging with them like never before. From showing what Indian men and women would look like based on their stereotypical features to trying the same with Desi wedding couples, several creators have tried their hands-on at producing the work of art with the support of AI. Not to miss is the amount of interest that users show in order to acknowledge the technology and hard work put into materialising thoughts and innovative imaginations.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. artificial intelligence
  2. delhi
  3. Kolkata
  4. viral
first published:January 04, 2023, 17:17 IST
last updated:January 04, 2023, 17:20 IST
Read More