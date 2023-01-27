How Doraemon Helped a 6-year-old Boy Survive Building Collapse in Lucknow

Two women lost their lives after a building collapsed in Lucknow‘s Hazratganj area. The women reportedly succumbed to their injuries after being rescued. Many survived the horrifying accident. Among the 14 survivors is the son of a Samajwadi Party spokesperson. He is under treatment at the SPM Civil Hospital and is out of danger, as per the doctors. Speaking to the Times of India, six-year-old Mustafa revealed that he took shelter under the bed after the building shook. He explained that he learnt the skill from a popular cartoon show Doraemon.

“I was terrified but I recalled an episode of the cartoon show ‘Doraemon’ in which Nobita (the central character of the series) was taught about protecting himself during an earthquake by taking shelter in corners or under the bed. Without wasting a second, I took shelter under the bed," Mustafa said while speaking to TOI.

His father was not present at the building when the accident took place. However, his grandfather Amir Haidar, a veteran Congress leader present with the family, survived the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered setting up a three-member committee to probe the incident and submit a report within a week. A government spokesman said the three-member team constituted by the chief minister comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia and Public Works Department chief engineer. This committee will identify those responsible for the incident and submit its report in a week’s time, the spokesman said.

Jacob directed Lucknow Development Authority officials to take action against building owners Mohammad Tareef, Nawazish Shahid as well as Yazdan builders. He ordered lodging a case against them.

The DC has also ordered that other buildings constructed by Yazdan builder in Lucknow city should be identified and inspected. If they are found illegal or of poor quality, they should be demolished, he said

