How Jerry’s Pizza Box Led to Andrew Tate’s Arrest in Romania

Controversial online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania’s Bucharest as part of human trafficking and rape probe along with his brother Tristan Tate. How the events unfolded is more interesting than what actually happened. Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they started tracking his social media posts. After his controversy with climate activist Greta Thunberg, he responded with a video where he was smoking a cigar and a pizza box was brought to him, while he was addressing Greta saying he won’t recycle. The video featured a box from the popular Romanian pizza chain ‘Jerry’s Pizza’. This is when the local authorities got a hint and raided his house which ultimately resulted in his arrest.

The Council of Europe through GRETA, the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, urged Romania last year to effectively prosecute human trafficking.

Not only did Greta Thunberg destroy Andrew Tate with her tweet, she made him so angry he inadvertently tipped off Romanian authorities of his presence in Romania with his lame comeback video.Greta is an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/VkuvYfZvAd — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

It gets even crazier. The Council of Europe through GRETA, the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, urged Romania last year to effectively prosecute human trafficking. https://t.co/WyXemiLB03— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

It all started after the former professional kickboxer tried slamming the Swedish environmentalist in his recent tweet and the 19-year-old came up front with a savage reply.

Tate took to Twitter to mention his expensive cars and gave details about the vehicles’ potent engines. His high-prized Bugatti and Ferrari featured in the tweet that read, “Hello, Greta Thunberg…I have 33 cars…My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo…My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.” He further demanded Thunberg’s email address to furnish the details about his supercars’ enormous emissions. “This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Meanwhile, Thunberg replied in probably the crudest way possible and said, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com.”

Tate called himself ‘Top G’ which means ‘Top Gangster’ in modern internet parlance. He said ‘Top G’ means an ‘individual capable in all realms’ or competent in every field.

On the internet, he became infamous after he said women need to ‘bear responsibility’ for being sexually assaulted, leading to a Twitter ban, which was later reinstated. He remains banned on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here