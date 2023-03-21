It’s been three years since the Covid-19 pandemic forced countries around the world to implement lockdowns, bringing life as we knew it to a halt. The impact of the virus was devastating, with many losing loved ones and experiencing significant challenges. However, amidst the turmoil, the pandemic also brought about a new perspective on life and reminded us of the importance of the little things. As we commemorate the third anniversary of the Covid-19 lockdown, Twitter users have been sharing their unique and personal experiences of how the pandemic changed their lives for better or for worse.

A user, @evolutionofjay, posed a question, “Lockdown started 3 years ago today. What are 3 things that have happened to you since then?” on Twitter that sparked a flood of responses, with people sharing their personal stories of how the pandemic impacted their lives. Some shared the heartbreaking loss of their family members, while others shared positive experiences of personal growth, leaving toxic relationships, and pursuing new passions. The responses showcased a range of bittersweet tales, from starting new businesses to losing jobs, and highlighted the transformative effects of the pandemic on individuals and communities.

Lockdown started 3 years ago today. What are 3 things that have happened to you since then?— (@evolutionofjay) March 14, 2023

Lost my brother and my dad 2020, learnt to survive despite depression, started my degree journey, had an accident which left me bedridden for few months, recovering and looking for a work from home job.Anyone can reach out to me if they see something good out there for me— Believer (@abigailEmiliaf1) March 18, 2023

1. Started #reading & started #teaching2. Time for #family (#worklifebalance) 3. During #lockdown found real #friends & prefer to spend time with them And, i can go on and on .. — Bhaskar Majumdar #WearAMask (@Probasibangali) March 18, 2023

1. Got admitted to bar as an Advocate2. Moved in with the love of my life3. Gave birth to my daughter ♥️— MERCYLINE (@_mercyline) March 20, 2023

self-published three poetry albumes with amazing, anecdotal, and emotion filled reviews from it few readers and my debut collection reviewed in vanguard newspaper.hosted 5 successful very small-scale poetry reading nights.Performed and sold my poetry multiple times in— THE POET: NAMED ÆŇ5Ǐ. (@AKBlackmann) March 20, 2023

One Indian Twitter user shared, “Became father…Bought a house in Bangalore…Switched jobs.” Another user listed multiple achievements that occurred during the pandemic and mentioned, “1. Made my first short film.

2. Attended my first international film festival @BISFF29th @IFFIGoa

3. Did a certificate course on Script writing from @michiganstateu

4. Shortlisted in the first edition of @swaindiaorg pitch fest.

5. Wrote my first web-series.”

-Became father-Bought a house in Bangalore-Switched jobs https://t.co/6jPzPbx0K4— The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) March 21, 2023

1. Made my first short film.2. Attended my first international film festival @BISFF29th @IFFIGoa3. Did a certificate course on Script writing from @michiganstateu4. Shortlisted in the first edition of @swaindiaorg pitch fest.5. Wrote my first web-series.— mukund narayan (@mukundnarayan) March 19, 2023

Amidst the serious and emotional reflections, some Twitter users took a lighthearted approach to the Covid-19 lockdown anniversary. One user joked about a series of absurd and fictional romantic relationships and remarked, “dated a girl but threw her off the terrace …dated her sister…killed their father” while another one quipped, “Indians on lockdown anniversary be like : Webinar’s, Google meet/ zoom and online certificates,” shared another. A third user made a playful comment that read, “Served boiled salt water instead of tea in expensive silverware.” LOL!

dated a girl but threw her off the terracedated her sisterkilled their father https://t.co/3ND9ZOyrak— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 20, 2023

Indians on lockdown anniversary be like :Webinar’s, Google meet/ zoom and online certificates https://t.co/fGDuwhYydw— Shreya Malik (@ishreyamalik) March 21, 2023

Served boiled salt water instead of tea in expensive silverware.— NotSoInstantRamen (@_1nS4n3_) March 20, 2023

Thus, the Twitter post highlights how people have shown resilience and perseverance during the unprecedented and difficult times of the lockdown. Despite the challenges and risks, individuals found ways to adapt, grow and overcome adversity. The stories shared showcase the human spirit’s ability to endure and remain hopeful in the face of immense difficulty. One user appreciated the inspiring tales and said, “Reading a lot of these solidifies the fact that we’re some savage warriors! And I’m so here for that! Y’all are all epic!!!” Truly, these reflections remind us that we are capable of rising to the challenges and that perseverance and hope can see us through even the toughest times.

