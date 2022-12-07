How Many 8s Can You See in This Graphical Representation?

Brain teasers are an interesting form of a puzzle that needs thinking to solve. Brain teasers make you think outside the box and exploit all the potential of your mind. Brain teasers and optical illusions might come across as simple but can be a hard nut to crack. Just like this puzzle that features multiple hidden 8s. The brain-teasing optical illusion is currently making rounds on the internet. Can you see how many hidden 8’s in this mind-blogging optical illusion?

Take a good look at this photo and see if you can figure out how many numbers of 8s you can see. In the now-viral picture, there are eight circles aligned in such a manner that will look like the number 8. Many of you might have an answer to the brain teaser. So let’s tell you whether you are right or not.

Many of you might have guessed the answer as five but that is a wrong answer. So if you can observe the jumble of numbers, you can easily count the first four. Then you will notice the fifth one in the middle. But there are more than five 8s that can be formed in this graphical representation.

Turn the graphic on its side and you can count four more 8s in the middle section. Because there are no rules stating that you can’t the graphic. You first count there are five 8s now we found four more, so by adding them the total number turns out to be nine.

Many of you might be wrong but some of you might have figured out the total number even before reading the correct answers.

If you loved tricky optical illusions then try this game with your family and friends during the game night and see whether they can get it right or not!

