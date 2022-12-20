CHANGE LANGUAGE
How Many Camouflaged Animals Can You Spot in These Images?

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 18:42 IST

New Delhi, India

At first, one won’t be able to guess where the insect is. The man in the video goes on to touch the insect as it tries to make it move. Towards the end of the video, one can watch the insect moving in an upward direction. “The unbelievable camouflage.

Chameleons aren’t the only animals that can blend well with their surroundings, and this latest post shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan proves that. The officer recently shared several pictures and videos of animals perfectly blending in with the background. The first video is of an insect that has been camouflaged to perfection with the branch of a tree.

At first, one won’t be able to guess where the insect is. The man in the video goes on to touch the insect as it tries to make it move. Towards the end of the video, one can watch the insect moving in an upward direction. “The unbelievable camouflage. This is their own defence mechanism,” the caption read.

The second picture is of a Rufous woodpecker who is camouflaged with a tree. The caption also read, “In nature camouflage is an important defence mechanism. Many species do that. Look at this woodpecker. Rufous woodpecker is found in India. He looks like a wood only.”

The third picture is of a mime pupa that looks like a spitting image of a wooden piece. The IFS officer also explained, “This is Common mime pupa. It just looks like a wooden piece. At this stage, the creature has no defence system from birds & other insects, so it relies on deception. It camouflages & stays low. It pays, soon the pupa will become a beautiful & colourful butterfly.”

This is a picture of a snake being camouflaged with its surrounding.

Social media users were left stunned upon seeing these pictures and videos. One of the users wrote, “Best Camouflage I have ever seen. Amazing.” Another user added, “Till 11 seconds, i couldn’t have guessed that it would be an insect!”

A curious user asked, “What is the science behind it? Just by intention or wish, can it happen? Or any other biological forces in work?”

Let us know how many of these animals you were able to spot on your own.

first published:December 20, 2022, 18:42 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 18:42 IST
