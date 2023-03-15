Doing pull-ups is no easy feat. But for Hamazasp Hloyan, from Armenia, the exercise is nothing but a cakewalk. So much so that the Armenian broke records by becoming the person with the most pull-ups from a helicopter within a minute. The achievement was shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on their social media handles. A video, shared by Guinness World Records, shows a helicopter hovering a few feet above the ground while Hamazasp Hloyan dangles from the chopper doing pull-ups. He managed to complete 32 pull-ups in a minute. As per the official website, the record was created in Armenia’s capital Yerevan in November last year.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media. People are thrilled to see Hloyan’s stamina and strength.

“So impressive!! Speechless!! Woww!! Superb!” a comment read.

Some people thought the video was straight out of an anime drama. “Looks like a scene from an anime. Wow,” a person said.

A few users questioned if the chopper’s movement made it easier for Hloyan to achieve the feat. A user asked, “Wouldn’t the rocking of the helicopter be to his benefit and make it easier for him?”

According to the GWR website, Hamazasp Hloyan achieved this feat under the guidance of fellow Armenian Roman Sahradyan, who also holds multiple world records.

Last year, the Yerevan resident set the record for most switch grip pull-ups in one minute (male). Hloyan managed to do 30 switch grip pull-ups to create the record. Interestingly, he achieved this milestone under the Roman Sahradyan again.

As far as Guinness World Records go, this is not the only video that made an impact on people. A clip uploaded on YouTube shows the record for the maximum number of concrete blocks broken in a single stack.

The feat was achieved by Ali Bahçetepe in Turkey’s Mentese. He managed to break 37 concrete blocks stacked over each other with one blow.

In the clip, Ali Bahcetepe can be seen standing on a raised platform. With one punch, he manages to bring the blocks down like a deck of cards.

Watch:

Uploaded a day ago, the video has already received over 19,000 views.

