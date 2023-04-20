How Much Does Parwal Cost In London? The Price Will Leave You Shocked

For higher studies and better job opportunities, we often migrate from our place to a bigger city or even shift abroad. And it is hard to live abroad, while the opportunities are great but a part of you always misses home and the delicious food made with Indian spices. And it is safe to say that a part of you always loves to stay desi — from dressing up in Indian ethnic to eating Indian home-cooked food.

This Indian man living in London wanted fresh vegetables. Twitter user Omkar Khandekar shared a picture of the fresh vegetables in the cartons making rounds on the internet. But what is more baffling is the rates kept on the Indian vegetables. The picture has green chillies, tomato, brinjal potato, bitter gourd, okra and pointed gourds (parwal) and Tangerine as well.

However, the rate of Parwal per kilo is 8.99 pounds, which is approximately Rs 919. Yes, you read it right. This is not where it ends, the Okra (Bhindi) is 7.99 pounds per Kg which is Rs 816.

The caption of the tweet read, “London is nice and all but parwal for Rs 900/kg is (mind-blowing emoji).”

Well, some users living aboard were not so amused by the prices and have reacted to the tweet.

“Bhai, the fish and chips at Roma shack on Candolim beach beats all the fish and chips I have had here! Also, good luck with finding spices that actually spice up anything,” a user wrote.

A person also noticed that the price of green chillies is the same as the rate of Parwal commented, “More surprised at the price on chillies”

Another user wrote, “I’m more concerned about green chilli, I still thought that and kothimbir are ‘bache chhutte me de do!’”

A Fourth user added, “Is it locally grown or imported from India.”

What do you think? Will you buy it for this much?

