How Natural Branding 'Tattoos' Fruit and Vegetables to Help Reduce Waste

You may have come across fruit and vegetables with a barcode or logo etched directly onto the skin of the food. This is achieved through a relatively new technique called natural branding, which involves laser-printing food information necessary for consumers before they head to the checkout. The technique was invented by the Dutch company Eosta, and was tested for the first time in a Swedish supermarket in 2016. In concrete terms, the technique involves laser printing the barcode or other information using a strong light to remove a tiny amount of pigment from the outer skin of the fruit or vegetable.

The aim of natural branding is to reduce plastic pollution generated by the manufacture of the self-adhesive labels traditionally affixed to these foods, or other packaging items. And the method is bearing fruit, so to speak. Since its implementation, it has already saved nearly 50 million pieces of plastic packaging, according to estimates shared by Eosta in a news release.

“Organic products are required by law to be recognizable as such by consumers. Without natural branding, this leaves many supermarkets with the need to package and/or sticker the organic products they sell while conventional (non-organic) products are sold without them," explains the Dutch company, which specializes in the import of organic fruit and vegetables.

According to Eosta’s estimates, the savings of plastic packaging due to natural branding could amount to “500,000 kg of plastic, 216,000 square meters of paper, and an energy saving of 2.2 million kg of CO2."

First deployed in Northern European countries such as Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium, natural branding has also started to be used more recently in France, especially since the country’s ban on sticking plastic labels directly on fruit and vegetables came into force on January 1, 2022.

