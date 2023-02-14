Hooghly: Rabri is a traditional sweet that is known to be the dessert fit for Kings. While many love this condensed-milk-based Indian sweet for its rich taste, only a few know about this village in West Bengal that is named after Rabri. Known as Rabri Gram, this quaint little village in Hooghly District got its name after the sweet-making business became immensely popular in the state. This made more than half of its inhabitants engage in Rabri-making and selling.

Originally called Chanditala Aniya village, this place is known for the delicacy that serves as the major source of income for almost every other villager. This dessert is cherished in most parts of the country. The entrance of the village has the aroma of milk being boiled and cooked that can be felt in the air. Due to this, the village came to be known as the Rabri village or the Rabri gram.

With sweet factories in every household, Aniya village in Chanditala is a ‘home’ to more than one hundred households that are directly involved in the production of this sweet-making business that is going on for years. While Rabri was earlier made by burning coal or wood, the advent of gas stoves has alternated how villagers prepare the traditional sweet.

According to Wikipedia, Rabri or Rabdi is made by boiling milk on low heat for a long time until it becomes dense and changes its colour to off-white or pale yellow. After adding jaggery, spices, and nuts for flavor, Rabdi is chilled and served as dessert. Along with that, Sarwaja is also prepared as other popular Bengali sweets. ‘Shor Bhaja’ or ‘Sar Bhaja’ is layered milk cream stuffed with khoya, fried, and dipped in sugar syrup. Not many know that Rabri supposedly came to Bengal from Varanasi and the history of this sweet can be traced back to Chandimangala around 1400 AD.

Today, Aniya villagers sell Rabri in various districts of the state including Kolkata. The process of Rabri involves boiling several litres of milk in a pan and reducing it to form a thick, creamy texture. After that, someone has to constantly fan it from above. This tedious process takes hours and the outcome is totally worth the effort and wait! Reportedly, every businessman in this village works with hundreds of litres of milk. The cost of Rabri is around Rs.300-400 per kg which helps the residents make a ‘sweet’ living out of it.

