Most modern-day romantic relationships start with a simple text message. Then they take their conversations ahead by texting each other for long hours; slowly, texts turn into audio and video calls. As the relationship grows older, the exchange of messages of the initial days — which signify how the love started — is usually lost. A Pakistani couple recently decided to preserve their initial exchange of words on texts by getting them tattooed on their forearms.

The lovebirds from Islamabad got their WhatsApp messages of the initial days inked on their hands. A message from the text exchange reads, “We’ve only been talking properly for a few days, but I feel all close to you! And I really can’t wait to hug you!". To which the man replied, “As easy as breathing." The duo are now married.

How it started: How it is going: pic.twitter.com/XiSMayYehA— THE Affan (@Affanarchist) February 24, 2023

The photos of the couple’s tattoos and messages went viral on Twitter. While the man got the words “This feels so easy…” tattooed on his forearm, his wife got “as easy as breathing” tattooed on hers. The photos received more than 3.88 lakh views on the microblogging platform.

Some users loved their unique way of expressing and preserving their love, but others objected and found it foolish as they wondered what would the couple do if their relationship came to an end. The man mentioned in follow-up tweets that the idea of the tattoo was his wife’s and the image was also of her WhatsApp inbox.

People freaking out over our tattoos 😭1) We’ve been married for almost 3 years now so getting something permanent didn’t bother us 2) Yes, marriages, etc. can end too (for whatever reason). Tattoos can be removed via laser 😂 secondly, y’all bitches are too negative — Seirut Affan (@Seirut) February 25, 2023

The woman gave a firm reply to those who objected to their creative idea. She tweeted, “People freaking out over our tattoos,

1) We’ve been married for almost 3 years now so getting something permanent didn’t bother us

2) Yes, marriages, etc. can end too (for whatever reason). Tattoos can be removed via laser secondly; you all are too negative.”

The man also asked people to live in the moment and said that they “might find something worthwhile and not self-sabotage it with negative thoughts.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here