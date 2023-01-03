How This Woman's Blind Date Turned Into a 10-Day Stay Due To Covid Lockdown

The internet is full of bizarre stories — of dating apps and blind dates. But have you ever come across a date, which got extended to days due to the Covid-19 lockdown? That’s what happened to two people in China. The duo met on a blind date for a home-cooked dinner on January 6, 2022, but got stuck in a house together for over 10 days as the lockdown was imposed. Identified by her surname Wang, the 31-year-old woman went on a blind date in her hometown Zhengzhou, a city in central China, which was then affected adversely by the Covid outbreak.

According to CNN, she said in a video on social media, “I’m getting old now, my family introduced me to 10 matches. The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner.” She reached the location and had a great time, but as soon as she decided to leave, she found out that the entire neighbourhood had gone into a swift lockdown due to the Covid outbreak.

Unable to leave, Wang was stuck at her date’s house for more than 10 days. She posted videos of her unexpected experience on social media and showed how her date cooked meals for her, swept the floor and worked on his laptop. The video went viral, and Wang started trending on Weibo, a platform similar to Twitter.

She told a local state-run news outlet, The Paper, “During quarantine, I feel that apart from him being reticent like a wooden mannequin, everything else about him is pretty good. He cooks, cleans the house and works. Although his cooking isn’t very good, he’s still willing to spend time in the kitchen, I think that’s great.”

Wang later revealed that she hid the original video that went viral because a lot of people started calling the man, which made him uncomfortable.

