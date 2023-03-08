Every year, Holi brings us to a situation when taking out the Holi powder or ‘Gulaal’ from our bodies becomes a task. However, Indians are known for their resourcefulness and have come up with various hacks over the years, such as applying excessive oil or using alternative ingredients to remove the powder. But what about foreigners who may not be familiar with these tricks? Cricketer Heather Knight found herself in this predicament after playing Holi with her WPL (Women’s Cricket Premier League) family and struggling to remove the pink colour from her hair. In response, Indians flooded the comments section with their ingenious “Desi Jugaad" to help her out.

Following a colourful Holi celebration with her teammates, the RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) star turned to Twitter for advice, asking, “Anyone know how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend…" The tweet quickly became a humourous exchange after English cricketer Kate Cross suggested the drastic measure and said, “Shave it”. This led to other Indians chiming in with their own humourous suggestions, including the timeless tradition of applying oil before stepping out for Holi.

Anyone know how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend… ‍♀️— Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) March 7, 2023

Shave it..— Kate Cross (@katecross16) March 7, 2023

Several users offered their own tips and tricks with one user sharing their own experience, and warning, “It would take months. Speaking from own experience. My highlights had gone Pink after holi. Now enjoy your Colorful hair.” Another user jokingly suggested using washing powder Nirma to get rid of the colour. Many others recommended drenching the hair in coconut or mustard oil for a few hours before shampooing. “Apply Coconut Oil or any high density oil (like Mustard), keep it for 2-3hrs and shampoo it,” they wrote.

Some users even shared stories of how it used to be a badge of honour for kids to show off back then and revealed, “Earlier, it used to be a show-off thing for how long the Holi colour would remain ones body. Kids used to go to school the next day with their face, hair and hands still in colours. So don’t fret.” Meanwhile, others shared a screenshot of Ellyse Perry’s Instagram story, where she expressed concern about her pink hair becoming permanent after washing it twice. They even complimented Perry, saying that the colour looked good on her.

It would take months. Speaking from own experience. My highlights had gone Pink after holi.Know enjoy your Colorful hair— Payal Dhawan (@payaldhawanTOI) March 7, 2023

Always oil your hair before playing Holi, it helps in removing the color faster— Dr Khushboo (@khushbookadri) March 7, 2023

Earlier, it used to be a show-off thing for how long the Holi colour would remain ones body. Kids used to go to school the next day with their face, hair and hands still in colours. So don’t fret.— Vipul Shah (@vips1031) March 7, 2023

Use washing powder Nirma— Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) March 7, 2023

Pink look good on Perry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KYc9Vz784e— Rajath gowda mk (@rajath_mk) March 7, 2023

Thus, the celebration of Holi allowed international players to immerse themselves in the ‘true colours’ of India, as they participated in one of the country’s most famous festivals. Overall, the exchange was a testament to the joy and communal spirit of Holi, which brings people from different backgrounds and cultures together to share in the fun and colourful traditions of India.

On the game front, RCB faced two consecutive defeats in their recent games and remained in fourth place on the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 standings. Now, as they gear up to face a depleted Gujarat Giants side on Wednesday, RCB is yet to open their account and secure a win in the tournament. With their eyes set on the upcoming match, the team will aim to showcase their skills and make a comeback in the league standings.

