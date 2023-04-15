How To Pronounce Dosa Correctly? Let Neena Gupta Teach You

India is a country where you will find varieties of delicacies from all cultures and ethnicities. From South Indian dishes to Punjabi cuisine and Bengali sweets, each corner of our nation offers lip-smacking food. People love to relish these dishes but often, end up mispronouncing their names. However, when actress Neena Gupta shared a video of herself eating a plate of dosa, she left social media users happy with her pronunciation of the South Indian crepe. As per foodies, she pronounced the word ‘dosa’ correctly in the clip. A Twitter user named Anubha posted a video where Neena is seen munching on dosa along with sides of mashed potatoes curry and sambar. She can be heard saying in the clip, which the actress also shared on Instagram, “Idli dosay jaisa kuch nahi hai life main. Second dosa khaa rahi hu, bade din ke baad (there is nothing like idli and dosa in life. Eating my second dosa after a very long time).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Anubha was so impressed with Neena Gupta that she tweeted the clip and wrote: “If Neena Gupta can pronounce Dosay correctly, what’s stopping you? Queen for a reason.” She was referring to the softer pronunciation of ‘D’ while uttering the word, Dosa. She also tweeted, “Dosay, Dosai, Dosha, Dosa, Dwase - use any variation with a soft ‘d’ but not a Donkey ‘D’ (sic).”

Dosay, Dosai, Dosha, Dosa, Dwase - use any variation with a soft ‘d’ but not a Donkey ‘D’.😀 — Anubha (@artbyahbuna) April 15, 2023

This post triggered several responses from social media users. One wrote, “Nice. Even foreigners get it correct. Just a few confused Indians get it wrong. Same with sambar and saamburr.” Another commented, “I know people who say dosa as well as dal, both with the same harder ‘D’ pronunciation.”

One more hilarious comment read: “Show this to every ‘dossa’ gang pleech.” Another person enlightened the social media users, “Dwashi one more variant in South Maharashtra and North Karnataka.”

Nice. Even foreigners get it correct. Just a few confused Indians get it wrong. Same with Sambar & Saamburr.— Anup kumar (@nammaAnup) April 14, 2023

I know people who say dosa as well as dal, both with the same harder 'D' pronunciation.— Itihas (@beingSubjective) April 14, 2023

Show this to every 'dossa' gang pleech.— ಚೆನ್ನಾಗ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ರಿ… (@lemontea4eva) April 13, 2023

द्वाशी dwashi one more varient in South Maharashtra and North Karnataka— sanjay (@sanjaycool1857) April 14, 2023

When one user pointed out: “She’s saying Dosay as a plural term but queen nevertheless,” Anubha replied: “Oh yeah but I was referring to the softer ‘d’ she correctly used instead of the usual harder ‘D’ mispronunciation.”

Oh yeah but I was referring to the softer ‘d’ she correctly used instead of the usual harder ‘D’ mispronounciation 😁— Anubha (@artbyahbuna) April 13, 2023

The game of pronunciation took over social media earlier this month too, when Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was launched in Mumbai. Twitter users started a meme fest when the Indian paparazzi failed to pronounce Gigi Hadid’s name correctly. The American model had arrived as a celebrity guest for the inauguration. However, while clicking her pictures during a photo session, the paparazzi ended up mispronouncing her name, as well as that of actress Zendaya.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here