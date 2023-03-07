With the advent of technology, everything seems easy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have been doing an amazing job of actually creating images of any situation. In fact, there are some tools that can even convert real-life videos into animations and then there are some which create new images from historical events as well.

You will find all the pictures of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki from August 1945 on the internet. Since then no country in the world has even thought of such attacks. But in today’s era, if an atomic bomb falls in a city, what would the scene be like? Some of its pictures have been prepared by Midjourney with the help of AI. Have you ever wondered how would it be like if there is an atomic bomb attack today in a city? Let us tell you.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have made horrifying images of an explosion. If you look at the images, it looks like they have been taken from above following an explosion. A huge crater is visible at the place of the blast. Just looking at the images and we can feel what must have happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. No person would be ever able to know what happened, after all, they must have died even before realising anything.

It seems from the pictures that there will be a terrible tremor in the earth and its effect will be visible at a long distance. The buildings which are near will be reduced to ashes, but the marks of their destruction will be visible several kilometres away.

In Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the USA dropped two giant atomic bombs. Later estimates claimed that 1,40,000 people died in Hiroshima and about 74,000 people lost their lives in the blast in Nagasaki.

AI-made images are not a new thing. Back in 2018, as many as 14 students at Hiroshima Jogakuin high school in Japan made the black and white images of the Hiroshima bombings colourful with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

