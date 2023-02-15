Howrah Artist Pays Homage to Martyrs in Pulwama Attack Through Powerful Micro Art

On the special day of love, when the whole country was floating in the tide of love, the colour of red rose was overshadowed on February 14, 2019. Even today, that memory shines for the people of the country. The ground of heaven was then red with blood. 40 Indian soldiers were killed in the militant attack. 35 soldiers were bleeding from injuries.

Extremists turned the day of love into a bloody black day. Since then, three years have passed. The black day of that day may have gradually faded a little. However, we forget how the soldiers sacrificed themselves. This Howrah artist has not forgotten the incident of that day. He sweats now with the blood of his youth. Can’t accept this attack by terrorists. So he wants to present this black day to people with the touch of art.

Surojeet Adhikari, a micro artist from Howrah in west Bengal, has had a habit of tinkering with small objects since childhood. Gradually he grew up in this industry.

To commemorate Black Day on February 14, he has created his art on white feathers of a pigeon to honour the soldiers. Nishan of the soldiers has been developed on the delicate handiwork.

Through his creation on this white feather, he tried to give a message of peace to the world. He is a printmaker by profession and an MFA final-year student at Visva Bharati Kala Bhavan. He is known for the smallest sculptures in pencil graphite or sculpture on chalk or painting on feathers.

