Howrah Fisherman Netted This Giant Fish and the Price of His Rare Catch Will Stun You

On Monday morning, a giant black carp fish was caught from the Damodar River close to Howrah Shivganj. Although there have been numerous instances of carp fish being found in the region, it’s safe to say, none of them come close to this recent catch. The black carp fish was netted by Mrityunjay Mondal.

Needless to say, Mrityunjay’s family was ecstatic. Mrityunjay Mandal, a fisherman, was reportedly fishing on Monday morning on the Damodar River in Shivganj, Shyampur when he hit the jackpot. Even though he occasionally catches fish that are big in size, this was one of its kind.

What makes this story incredible is that such enormous fish are uncommon. Carp fish weighing 5-7kg are easily found. Carp fish of 10–12kg aren’t uncommon too. The fish that ended up in Mrityunjay’s net? A whopping 19.6kg.

The locals assembled and waited to catch a glimpse to know what the chatter was all about. The catch was first brought to the Sandhyamayi wholesale fish market in Shyampur on Monday morning. Vendors and customers soon lined up to see what the fuss was all about. Both buyers and sellers were shocked to discover eight large carp fish. But when buyers lined up to purchase the 19kg catch, the price of the fish turned them away. The fish was eventually bought by Amirul, a local fish vendor.

The price of the 19.6kg fish was roughly around Rs 5000. The merchant admitted that the humongous size of the catch drove up its price, and, understandably so.

It should be noted that a 14kg “Bhola fish" was recently caught in a fisherman’s net in Shyampur’s Rupnarayan River and it was sold for a couple of thousand rupees.

But what Mrityunjay bagged soon became the story of the town.

