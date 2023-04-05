Hrithik Roshan Holds Saba Azad's Heels At NMACC Event and Now Everyone Wants a Partner Like Him

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad definitely hogged all the limelight at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre(NMACC) event in Mumbai. An image which is currently going viral shows Hrithik holding Gf Saba Azad’s heels as he sets some serious couple goals. The couple made entry to the venue by holding Saba Azad’s hands. In one of the images, Saba is seen posing with a designer in her stunning red dress. When one notices, Hrithik can be seen talking to someone else while holding Saba’s pair of heels.

His chivalrous gesture was highly noticed on the internet. Many girls also said that they want a boyfriend like him. “Hrithik Roshan let me be your woman," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “i also deserve a female Hritik Roshan, but I am not male Sussanne Khan."

Here are a few viral responses:

While Saba Azad looked absolutely stunning in an opulent looking red and golden gown, Hrithik Roshan complimented her perfectly as he had donned a black stylish ethnic kurta. Vikram Vedha also accessorised his look with a pendant around his neck.

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year. They often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend.

