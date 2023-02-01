Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni all posed for a photo together at Lollapalooza Mumbai and Twitter has been admiring the ‘chill vibes’. Madboy/Mink, the duo of singer-actress Saba Azad and Imaad Shah, performed at the music festival. Hrithik and Sussanne’s son was also present. Their photo together has since gone viral.

Hrithik and Sussanne being cordial not just with each other but also with each other’s current partners is being appreciated on Twitter. “Aise karte hain move on," a Twitter user wrote. There’s no doubt that relationships can get messy and financial affluence could be a factor in making things easier, but the “chill" here is palpable.

Twitter users joked about how they are still stuck in the “blocking and missing" phase with their exes. But here are Hrithik and Sussanne proving that it doesn’t always have to be ‘Channa Mereya’.

Dekho gareebo, aise karte hain Move on. pic.twitter.com/gdz8YNSHOP— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) January 31, 2023

Hum Gareeb log block block khelte hain https://t.co/XbvM63W5y2— ChS (@Sanghchint) January 31, 2023

Hahahaha massive W https://t.co/YkPK9lYpnx— Dattaraj Naique Shirodcar (@Xirodcaralo) January 31, 2023

Bade log ka unreal hai bhai….yahan to jhota jhoti ho jaaye https://t.co/HTzhDNFIga— shreya (@tere_hawaale) January 31, 2023

I am extremely gareeb. Block kar ke miss karne wala gareeb. https://t.co/fOGD17cxGd— U (@SinhaSaahab_) January 31, 2023

Lollapalooza made its grand debut in India this year and was underway in Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course on January 27 and 28. Lollapalooza Day 1 saw several artists take the stage such as Greta Van Fleet, AP Dhillon, Japanese Breakfast, Imagine Dragons, Yellow Diaries and Madboy Mink among others. Day 2 saw performers such as Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Jackson and Raveena among others.

Saba began dating Hrithik Roshan last year and ever since, there’s been a lot more curiosity about her personal life. The actress confessed, “If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it," she recently told News18.

