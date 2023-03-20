Apart from the scrumptious feast, good music and some great dance moves by guests, Indian weddings also feature banter between the groom and his sister-in-law. It is always fun to watch the two pulling pranks on each other. Such videos surely make a great hit on social media. Well, adding yet another to the long list of hilarious ‘jija-sali’ videos on the internet, an Instagram meme page called FunTaap shared a video clip exhibiting a bittersweet bond between a sister-in-law and a groom. The video was captured on the wedding day of the groom, wherein his sister-in-law pulled a trick on him in such a way that the groom was left bamboozled.

The video presumably exhibits the moment, wherein the sister-in-law welcomes the groom at the venue. The now-viral video opens to show the two standing on a stage and the sister-in-law offering some sweets to the groom. Firstly, she can be seen taking it to his mouth for him to eat, but before he could have a bite, she pulls her hand back. In the next turn, the groom can be seen holding his sister-in-law’s hand in a bid to have the bite. But the bride squad standing behind the woman can be seen gesturing to the groom that holding hands are against the rule. Listening to all he left it. After this, the woman asked the groom to open his mouth, while she once again offered the sweet to him. But this time again the groom could not grab a bite and the woman quickly eats it all. Don’t know about you, but this video definitely reminded us of the iconic Madhuri Dixit-Salman Khan’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FunTaap Official 😎 (@funtaap)

The hilarious video has gone crazy viral on the internet, tickling the funny bones of innumerable users. The comments section is flooded with several users dropping a handful of laughing emoticons, while many lauded the sister-in-law for her banter. So far, the video has been played more than 35 thousand times with range of reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhabendra Praharaj (@mr_praharaj_07)

Earlier, a video took the internet by storm, wherein the sister-in-law can be seen sitting on stage with a tray with a few glasses filled with different drinks. Even before she could begin her trick with the groom, something happened which left the users laughing their hearts out. The video shows the sister-in-law asking the groom to pick a glass and presumably urging his brother not to interfere. However, even before the groom could pick up a glass, the woman lost her balance and fell off the stage.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here