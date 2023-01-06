Hyderabad Doctor’s Heartfelt Story of a 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient Leaves the Internet in Tears

‘It’s never too late’ proved a doctor who gave a family some precious moments to celebrate with their child diagnosed with cancer. The heart-touching story is about a 6-year-old cancer patient who asked the doctor to not tell his parents about the disease. Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post about a young cancer patient whose unusual request and inspiring story left the internet in tears.

The thread began with some heart-wrenching words by a patient named Manu (though that is not his real name) who said, “Doctor, I have grade 4 cancer and will live only for 6 more months, don’t tell my parents about this". Dr. Sudhir then went on to describe the instance from the start when he was busy at the OPD and a couple walked in to tell about their child suffering from grade-4 cancer. Just as other parents would do, they also requested him to not disclose the condition to the kid and just advise him on the treatment to which the doctor obliged. On seeing the records, Dr. Sudhir realised that Manu was suffering from “glioblastoma multiforme grade 4 in the left side of the brain, due to which he had paralysis of the right hand and leg.” The brain tumour left a part of his body paralysed that further caused seizures.

What followed wasn’t expected from such a young patient who was more concerned for his parents than his death. He requested to have a private word with Dr. Sudhir to which his parents agreed. After they left the room, Manu said, " Dr, I have read all about the disease on iPad and I am aware that I will live only for 6 more months but I haven’t shared this with my parents, as they would get upset. They love me a lot. Please don’t share with them.” This left the doctor numb and speechless.

But, Dr. Sudhir gathered himself and asked to have another word with Manu’s parents while he waited outside for the elders’ conversation. The doctor revealed the entire situation to the couple as he wanted the family to be “on the same page on this sensitive issue." He explained, “It was vital that the family enjoyed together, whatever time was left."

Meanwhile, nine months later, Manu’s parents returned to Dr. Sudhir who recognised them at once and enquired about Manu’s health. “Doctor, we had a great time with Manu after we met you. He wanted to visit Disneyland and we went with him. We took a temporary leave from job and spent quality time with Manu," they said. Having thanked the doctor for helping them handle the situation, they further added, “We lost him a month back. Today’s visit is to just thank you for giving us those best 8 months."

Manu’s story left internet users teary-eyed as they were stunned by his courage and understanding at such an early stage of life that was, indeed, unbelievable. “Touched & Speechless…” wrote a social media user. “This broke my heart. We always give kids less credit than they deserve. Thank you for sharing,” remarked another.

